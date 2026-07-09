Taiwanese Live-Action Adaptation of Itaewon Class Webtoon Debuts on HBO Max on July 31

Series follows Luyong Zhou, who fights to uncover truth behind his father's death while protecting his family's restaurant

Image via Kakao Page's website © Kakao Entertainment

The staff of Fired Up! , the Taiwanese live-action adaptation of the hit webtoon Itaewon Class , announced on June 17 the series will debut on HBO Max on July 31.

The series follows Luyong Zhou, who fights to uncover the truth behind his father's death while protecting his family's restaurant. While retaining the core themes of the original, the adaptation reimagines the story and characters within a Taiwanese cultural setting.

Singer and actor Eric Chou (Hsing-che Chou) stars as Luyong Zhou, the counterpart to Sae-ro-yi Park, and also performs the show's original soundtrack. Hong Kong actress Angela Yuen and Taiwanese actor Sean Lin (Ching-lun Lin) play characters based on Yi-seo Jo and Geun-won Jang, respectively.

Originally serialized on Kakao Webtoon from 2016 to 2020, Itaewon Class by author Gwangjin tells the story of Sae-ro-yi Park, a principled and determined young man navigating various challenges. The webtoon has garnered over 430 million cumulative views as of January 2025. Its Korean live-action adaptation became a massive hit, leading to further adaptations in Japan and Taiwan, with the latter produced as an HBO Original.

The webtoon previously inspired the hit 2020 Korean live-action drama starring Seo-joon Park, followed by the Japanese adaptation Roppongi Class in 2022.

The webtoon is available in English on Tapas and the live-action Korean adaptation is available on Netflix.

Sources: YNA (Jin-ri Jang), Variety (Naman Ramachandran)





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