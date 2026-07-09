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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Manga Tops Oricon's Monthly Comic Ranking for June 2026

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Chainsaw Man manga's final volume ranks 2nd, DAN DA DAN ranks 3rd

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Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.
Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Comic Ranking for June 2026 on July 2. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from June 1 to June 28.

The 32nd volume of Taiki Kawakami's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) manga, based on Fuse and Mitz Vah's light novel series of the same title, ranked at #1 selling 270,780 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on June 9. Kadokawa's Dengeki Online website's article on April 14 initially stated that the 32nd volume is the "final volume," but it updated and corrected the article the next day, stating that it is only the "latest volume."

The 24th and final volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on June 4. The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is getting an anime adaptation.

The 24th volume of Yukinobu Tatsu's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga ranked at #3. The volume shipped in Japan on June 4. Viz Media publishes the series in English and shipped the 19th volume on June 9. The manga won an award at the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.

The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in June 2026, according to Oricon were:

Rank Title Author(s) Publisher Monthly Sales Cumulative Sales
1
 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 32 (Art) Taiki Kawakami / (Original Story) Fuse / (Original Character Design) Mitz Vah Kodansha 270,780 270,780
2
 Chainsaw Man 24 Tatsuki Fujimoto Shueisha 151,140 151,140
3
 DAN DA DAN 24 Yukinobu Tatsu Shueisha 122,830 122,830
4
 Blue Lock 39 (Original Story) Muneyuki Kaneshiro / (Art) Yūsuke Nomura Kodansha 119,049 119,049
5
 The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace 22 (Original Story) Hyūganatsu / (Art) Minoji Kurata / (Original Character Design) Touko Shino Shogakukan 106,118 106,118
6
 Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun 49 Osamu Nishi Akita Shoten 101,444 101,444
7
 The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity 23 Saka Mikami Kodansha 97,705 97,705
8
 BORUTO: TWO BLUE VORTEX 8 (Art) Mikio Ikemoto / (Original Story & Supervision) Masashi Kishimoto Shueisha 85,772 85,772
9
 The Summer Hikaru Died 9 Mokumokuren Kadokawa 82,714 82,714
10
 WIND BREAKER 26 Satoru Nii Kodansha 78,497 78,497
11
 Fall in Love, You False Angels 7 Coco Uzuki Kodansha 77,553 77,553
12
 10 Things I Want to Do Before I Turn 40 Vol. 3 Mamita Libre 75,951 75,951
13
 Kingdom 79 Yasuhisa Hara Shueisha 72,575 429,134
14
 ONE PIECE CHOPPER's 1 From "ONE PIECE" (Original Story: Eiichiro Oda) Shueisha 63,509 448,608
15
 Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia 8 (Art) hiroja / (Original Concept) Osamu Nishi Akita Shoten 60,685 60,685
16
 From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman 9 (Original Story) Shigeru Sagazaki, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima / (Art) Kazuki Satō Akita Shoten 54,410 54,410
17
 Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life 34 Amyū Shueisha 53,695 53,695
18
 Solo Leveling 25 (Art) DUBU (REDICE STUDIO) / (Original Story) Chugong / (Adaptation) h-goon Kadokawa 52,785 52,785
19
 Skip Beat! 53 Yoshiki Nakamura Hakusensha 52,265 52,265
20
 The Case Files of Kindaichi Papa 4 (Original Story) Seimaru Amagi / (Art) Fumiya Sato Kodansha 50,348 50,348

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

© Oricon Inc


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
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