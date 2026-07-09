That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Manga Tops Oricon's Monthly Comic Ranking for June 2026

Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.

Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Comic Ranking for June 2026 on July 2. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from June 1 to June 28.

The 32nd volume of Taiki Kawakami 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) manga, based on Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series of the same title, ranked at #1 selling 270,780 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on June 9. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Online website's article on April 14 initially stated that the 32nd volume is the "final volume," but it updated and corrected the article the next day, stating that it is only the "latest volume."

The 24th and final volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on June 4. The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is getting an anime adaptation.

The 24th volume of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga ranked at #3. The volume shipped in Japan on June 4. Viz Media publishes the series in English and shipped the 19th volume on June 9. The manga won an award at the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.



The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in June 2026, according to Oricon were:

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

© Oricon Inc





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.