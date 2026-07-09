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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Manga Tops Oricon's Monthly Comic Ranking for June 2026
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The 32nd volume of Taiki Kawakami's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) manga, based on Fuse and Mitz Vah's light novel series of the same title, ranked at #1 selling 270,780 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on June 9. Kadokawa's Dengeki Online website's article on April 14 initially stated that the 32nd volume is the "final volume," but it updated and corrected the article the next day, stating that it is only the "latest volume."
The 24th and final volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on June 4. The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is getting an anime adaptation.
The 24th volume of Yukinobu Tatsu's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga ranked at #3. The volume shipped in Japan on June 4. Viz Media publishes the series in English and shipped the 19th volume on June 9. The manga won an award at the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.
The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in June 2026, according to Oricon were:
|Rank
|Title
|Author(s)
|Publisher
|Monthly Sales
|Cumulative Sales
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 32
|(Art) Taiki Kawakami / (Original Story) Fuse / (Original Character Design) Mitz Vah
|Kodansha
|270,780
|270,780
|Chainsaw Man 24
|Tatsuki Fujimoto
|Shueisha
|151,140
|151,140
|DAN DA DAN 24
|Yukinobu Tatsu
|Shueisha
|122,830
|122,830
|Blue Lock 39
|(Original Story) Muneyuki Kaneshiro / (Art) Yūsuke Nomura
|Kodansha
|119,049
|119,049
|The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace 22
|(Original Story) Hyūganatsu / (Art) Minoji Kurata / (Original Character Design) Touko Shino
|Shogakukan
|106,118
|106,118
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun 49
|Osamu Nishi
|Akita Shoten
|101,444
|101,444
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity 23
|Saka Mikami
|Kodansha
|97,705
|97,705
|BORUTO: TWO BLUE VORTEX 8
|(Art) Mikio Ikemoto / (Original Story & Supervision) Masashi Kishimoto
|Shueisha
|85,772
|85,772
|The Summer Hikaru Died 9
|Mokumokuren
|Kadokawa
|82,714
|82,714
|WIND BREAKER 26
|Satoru Nii
|Kodansha
|78,497
|78,497
|Fall in Love, You False Angels 7
|Coco Uzuki
|Kodansha
|77,553
|77,553
|10 Things I Want to Do Before I Turn 40 Vol. 3
|Mamita
|Libre
|75,951
|75,951
|Kingdom 79
|Yasuhisa Hara
|Shueisha
|72,575
|429,134
|ONE PIECE CHOPPER's 1
|From "ONE PIECE" (Original Story: Eiichiro Oda)
|Shueisha
|63,509
|448,608
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia 8
|(Art) hiroja / (Original Concept) Osamu Nishi
|Akita Shoten
|60,685
|60,685
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman 9
|(Original Story) Shigeru Sagazaki, Tetsuhiro Nabeshima / (Art) Kazuki Satō
|Akita Shoten
|54,410
|54,410
|Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life 34
|Amyū
|Shueisha
|53,695
|53,695
|Solo Leveling 25
|(Art) DUBU (REDICE STUDIO) / (Original Story) Chugong / (Adaptation) h-goon
|Kadokawa
|52,785
|52,785
|Skip Beat! 53
|Yoshiki Nakamura
|Hakusensha
|52,265
|52,265
|The Case Files of Kindaichi Papa 4
|(Original Story) Seimaru Amagi / (Art) Fumiya Sato
|Kodansha
|50,348
|50,348
Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS
About ORICON:
ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.
© Oricon Inc
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.