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Tsubasa to Hotaru's Nana Haruta, Artist maki Launch New Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The August issue of Shueisha's Ribon magazine announced on July 3 that manga authors Nana Haruta (Tsubasa to Hotaru) and maki will launch a new manga titled Sugarless Romance in the magazine's next issue on August 3. Haruta is credited for the original story, and maki is drawing the manga. Haruta also announced the new manga on her X (formerly Twitter) account:
🎀お知らせ①🎀— 春田なな (@harunana_zzz) July 3, 2026
来月8月発売のりぼん9月号から
新連載『シュガーレスロマンス』が始まります✨
私春田はネーム原作、
作画はmaki先生です。
ついに予告が出て本当に始まるんだと実感してドキドキ😳
楽しみに待っててもらえると嬉しいです
！よろしくお願いします🙇 pic.twitter.com/LO1R8DMHlu
The love comedy manga centers on first year high school student Aoi Nanase, who is determined to have a wonderful high school romance. That was the plan, but...
Haruta ended her Tsubasa to Hotaru manga in November 2017. Haruta launched the manga in Ribon in August 2013. The manga inspired an event anime that was screened at the Ribon Festa event in 2014. The manga also inspired a four-episode anime special that aired within the children's television program Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") on TV Tokyo in March 2015, an a second four-episode special within the same program in March 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in December 2017.
Viz Media published Haruta's Cactus's Secret manga in North America.
Source: Ribon August issue and website