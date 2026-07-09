Veteran Korean Voice Actor Hee-sun Kang, Voice of Crayon Shin-chan's Misae, Dies at 65

Her son, actor and producer Eun-seok Ahn, shares heartfelt tribute on social media after her funeral

Veteran Korean voice actor Hee-sun Kang, best known as the longtime voice of Misae Nohara, Shin-chan 's mother in the Korean dub of Crayon Shin Chan , died on July 4 following a battle with colon cancer. She was 65.

According to news outlets in Korea, Kang died at Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital after her condition worsened.

Her son, actor and producer Eun-seok Ahn, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media after her funeral, writing that he was grateful to have been her son and describing her as someone he loved and respected with all his heart.

Last year, Kang stepped down from her role as Misae Nohara after 26 years due to health reasons, ending one of the longest-running voice performances in the Korean dub of Crayon Shin Chan . At the time, she cited her ongoing cancer treatment as the reason for leaving the role.

Kang was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2021, which later metastasized to her liver. She underwent dozens of rounds of chemotherapy while continuing her voice acting work. She spoke about her battle with cancer in a 2023 appearance on the variety show You Quiz on the Block , sharing how she continued recording even during treatment and surgery.

Debuting as a voice actor in 1979, Kang's credits include the Korean voices for Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich , Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct , and the widely recognized voice for Seoul's subway announcements. She received the KBS Voice Acting Award in 2005 and the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 2018 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

Source: IS Plus (Joo-yeon Jang)