Yosuke Matsumoto's Monochrome Days Manga Ends in Next Chapter on August 2

Manga about office worker who gave up his dream of becoming an artist launched in 2024

Image via Amazon ©Yosuke Matsumoto, Shueisha

Monochrome no Futari

'swebsite announced on Sunday that's) manga will end in its next chapter on August 2.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English and describes the series:

A reliable office worker, Hanaichi Fudo, undoubtedly had a gift for the arts but gave up on his dreams of becoming an artist to lead a normal life. One day, his senior at work, Saori Wakaba, asked Hanaichi for help in writing her manga. Will he take up the pen again?!

Matsumoto launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2024. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2024, and the fourth volume on April 3.



Source: Shonen Jump+