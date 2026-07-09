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Yosuke Matsumoto's Monochrome Days Manga Ends in Next Chapter on August 2
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga about office worker who gave up his dream of becoming an artist launched in 2024
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website announced on Sunday that Yosuke Matsumoto's Monochrome Days (Monochrome no Futari) manga will end in its next chapter on August 2.
Matsumoto launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2024. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2024, and the fourth volume on April 3.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English and describes the series:
A reliable office worker, Hanaichi Fudo, undoubtedly had a gift for the arts but gave up on his dreams of becoming an artist to lead a normal life. One day, his senior at work, Saori Wakaba, asked Hanaichi for help in writing her manga. Will he take up the pen again?!
Matsumoto launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2024. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2024, and the fourth volume on April 3.
Source: Shonen Jump+