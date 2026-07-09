Yukari Sakai's Sinful Is the Angel Who Loves Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Series debuted in March 2025

Image courtesy of Yen Press

This year's 15th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine announced on July 3 that Yukari Sakai 's Sinful Is the Angel Who Loves ( Koisuru Tenshi wa Tsumibukai ) manga will end in three chapters.

Yen Press will publish the series in English and describes the story:

In a world where angels walk among humans, friendless high school girl Misora Shiratori has one goal: to receive the gift bestowed upon only the most outstanding angels—a divine halo. That's why she lives her life with the utmost sincerity and why, together with her beautiful classmate Kanade Agoshi, she decides to join the student council! But her world is turned upside down when she finds it not to be a haven of virtue, but a den of desires so deep and twisted that its seven members are known as the Council of Deadly Sins…

Sakai launched the series in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in March 2025. Hakusensha shipped the third compiled book volume on April 20.

Yen Press will ship the first English volume on December 15.

Source: Hana to Yume issue 15



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