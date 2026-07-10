Agent Kim Reactivated Becomes 1st Korean Live-Action Series to Feature Fully AI-Generated Story Sequence

Sequence depicts protagonist carrying out secret missions before events of main story

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Agent Kim: Reactivated, live-action adaptation of the the webtoon Manager Kim, has become the first Korean live-action series to feature a fully AI-generated story sequence spanning three minutes, according to AI production company Morpheus Studio.

The series used AI to create a roughly three-minute flashback sequence appearing across Episodes 1 and 2. Rather than generating individual visual effects shots, the production created the entire sequence with AI — a first for a Korean drama.

The sequence depicts protagonist Kim ( Ji-sub So ), a former North Korean covert operative, carrying out secret missions before the events of the main story. It features large-scale action scenes, including explosions, car chases through snowy roads and tunnels, vehicle crashes, underwater sequences, gunfights, and close-up character shots generated entirely with AI.

According to Morpheus Studio, filming the scenes conventionally would have required extensive production costs, including elaborate sets, location shoots, practical explosions, and heavy VFX work. The production instead chose a fully AI-generated approach to realize the webtoon's action-heavy backstory.

The live-action adaptation debuted globally on Netflix on June 26.

Manager Kim is set within the same universe as popular webtoons such as Lookism , Viral Hit , and My Life as a Loser, and gained significant popularity during its original serialization from 2021 to 2025.

Fans can read the Manager Kim webtoon in English on WEBTOON.

Source: SPOTV(Hyun-rok Kim)