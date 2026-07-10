Armiger Entertainment Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Tenchi Galaxy Anime Pilot

Armiger Entertainment launched a Kickstarter campaign on Friday to fund a pilot for Tenchi Galaxy, a new anime project in the Tenchi Muyo! franchise that serves as a "spiritual successor" to the Tenchi Universe television series. The campaign seeks to raise US$400,000, and will run until September 8. As of press time, 1,258 backers have contributed US$220,455 to the campaign.

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Image via Kickstarter ©2026 Masaki Kajishima / AIC / Armiger Entertainment

Image via Kickstarter ©2026 Masaki Kajishima / AIC / Armiger Entertainment

The campaign would fund a 30-minute pilot episode for the project with English audio and English, Japanese, French, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese subtitles. The release would come in a Basic standard Blu-ray Disc release, a Special Edition release in a SteelBook case with unique artwork, and a Digital Download release with a downloadable version of the pilot episode . The campaign noted that the pilot version would be used specifically to attempt to greenlight a new Tenchi Muyo! series "in some form."

The stretch goals include a Japanese language audio track at US$450,000, a 4K version of the pilot episode at US$475,000, and a making-of documentary at US$500,000. The campaign also features numerous add-ons for backers including posters, an art book, a vinyl and digital soundtrack, and a VHS tape release of the pilot episode .

Director Hiroshi Negishi — who directed the original Tenchi Universe , Tenchi the Movie - Tenchi Muyo in Love , Tenchi Forever!: The Movie , and Ai: Tenchi Muyo! — would return to direct the pilot episode . AIC president Tōru Miura would be the executive producer. The campaign noted that Tenchi Muyo! creator Masaki Kajishima has "personally blessed" the project. Ikuko Kogiso (Creative Minds LLC) is credited as co-producer. Phil Dragash would be the character designer, and Stephen Davis would be the composer.

The English cast would include:

Armiger Entertainment previously successfully crowdfunded " Tenchi Muyo! American Omnibus Edition," a re-release of all six issues of JD Calderon and Matt Lunsford's 1997 Tenchi Muyo! comic book series in an omnibus volume, last year.

Armiger Entertainment is a new company, with Wesley Vaughn as founder and president. Vaughn is a contributor to the "Tenchicast!" podcast and is the co-author of an upcoming book on the history of the Tenchi Muyo! franchise . ANN has confirmed that the company has the license to the comics.

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki is the original 1992 original video anime ( OVA ) series that started a long-running cross-media franchise , with numerous sequels and spinoffs. The original OVA project received the Tenchi Muyo! Omatsuri Zenjitsu no Yoru! ( Tenchi Muyo! The Night Before The Carnival ), Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-2-Ki (Second Season), and Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-3-Ki (Third Season) sequels.

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-4-Ki (Fourth Season), the fourth OVA project, debuted in 2016 as the first entry in the OVA storyline in 11 years since the last episode of the third OVA debuted in 2005. The fifth season of the anime had six episodes that debuted in home video releases from February to May 2021.

Anime production company AIC concluded an agreement to transfer partial ownership of some of its existing copyrights to Toei Agency in April 2021, with the two companies now sharing joint ownership of Tenchi Muyo! , among other franchises.

Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Starting ( Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shidō-hen ) is the latest OVA project based on the Tenchi Muyo GXP franchise . It shipped on Blu-ray Discs in Japan starting in May 2023. Crunchyroll added the first episode of the three-episode OVA project as it shipped in Japan. The second and third discs shipped in June 2023 and July 2023, respectively.