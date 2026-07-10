Boss's Blatant Taste Webtoon to Get Live-Action Series Adaptation

Story follows romance between wealthy AI expert, free-spirited vocalist of indie band

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

The romance webtoon and web novel series Boss's Blatant Taste is set to receive a live-action series adaptation, with actors Sung Hoon and Se-young Oh currently in talks to lead the series.

Based on the web novel by Sikeukeu, Boss's Blatant Taste follows Do-hyuk Kwon, a wealthy AI expert who trusts only data, as he becomes entangled with Eun-chae Lee, a free-spirited vocalist of an indie band, while searching for the mysterious woman featured on an indie album.

Sung Hoon has been offered the role of Kwon, while Se-young Oh is considering the role of Lee. If confirmed, the project would mark Sung Hoon's first leading role in a long-form romance drama in three years.

Broadcast details have not yet been announced, though production is underway with a target premiere later this year.

Currently, English versions of both the web novel and webtoon are not available. Sikeukeu's My Boss's Perfect Wedding webtoon had an English release on Pocket Comics before Pocket Comics shut down last October.

Source: IS Plus (Ju-in Lee)