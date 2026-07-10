Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Anime's 2nd Part Debuts in October

2nd part also previewed in promo video

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that the second cours (quarter of a year) of the television anime of Hiromu and raemz 's Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle ( Chitose-kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka ) light novel series will debut in October. The staff also revealed a promotional video.

Additionally, Kadokawa also revealed a visual for a collaboration event with Fukui prefecture that will take place from August 21 through November 8.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©裕夢／小学館／チラムネ製作委員会

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Hiromu/Shogakukan/Chiramune Partners

cours

The firstdebuted on October 7. The sixth episode had been delayed from November 11 to December 2 due to circumstances with production. The series then aired the seventh episode on December 7, the eighth episode on December 16, the ninth episode on December 23, and the 10th episode on December 30. The staff then announced on December 30 episodes 11-13 would air and stream in spring. Those episodes aired on March 30 and 31.

Yūji Tokuno ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the series at feel. , and Naruhisa Arakawa ( Kingdom , Elemental Gelade ) is supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with original author Hiromu . Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , Idoly Pride ) is designing the characters, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

The staff describes the story:

Chitose Saku attends Fujishi High School, the best preparatory school in the prefecture. His studies, athletics and communication skills are all at a high level, and he attracts attention, for better or worse. He is the envy of everyone, and his friends are all very popular as well. In the spring of his second year, in a new class. Saku is asked to convince a withdrawn student to return to school. Set in Fukui prefecture, an emotional coming-of-age story begins!

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and novel volume 9.5 shipped on October 20. Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga in North America. Manga UP! Global also publishes the manga in English digitally.

Bobcat launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Source: Press release





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