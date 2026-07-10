Crunchyroll Streams Same-Day English Dub for 'Goodbye, Lara' Anime

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©キネマシトラス／「さよならララ」製作委員会

Crunchyroll debuted a same-day English dub for Kinema Citrus ' Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) original anime on Sunday, July 5. The dub stars:

Gavin Harrison is directing the dub and is also the casting lead.

VSI Los Angeles is producing the dub . Other staff members for the dub include Gavin Cooper as script adapter, Jordan Ortiz as recordist, Airi Mori as editor, Jonathan J. Abarca as mixer, Evan Dean for mix assist, Jesse O'Hara for quality control, Carolina Sanchez as talent coordinator, Liam Coballes as dubbing producer, Diego Diniz as production supervisor, and Fay Kanagy as creative supervisor.

The anime debuted on Sunday, July 5 at 24:30 (effectively July 6 at 12:30 a.m.) on Tokyo MX , before airing later that night on BS Asahi and YTV . The anime also aired on AT-X starting on July 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Takushi Koide is directing the series at Kinema Citrus , and Anna Kawahara is overseeing the series scripts. Shiori Tani is the character designer, and Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the music at Kadokawa .

Additional staff includes:

Ikimono-gakari performs the anime's opening theme song " Sayonara Lara ."

Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen 's The Little Mermaid . The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide 's hometown is located.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.