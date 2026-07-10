Live-Action Film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub Sets September Release

Image via CJ ENM's X/Twitter account © CJ ENM

The upcoming live-action film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, based on the final installment of Young-man Hur's iconic Tazza manhwa series, has confirmed a September theatrical release in South Korea. The production also unveiled its first teaser poster and trailer on Thursday.

Directed by Kook-hee Choi, the crime thriller follows Tae-young Jang (Yo-han Byun), who believes he has everything after building a successful online casino business, only to lose it all to his former best friend and namesake, Tae-young Park (Jae-won Noh). The two reunite on the international poker circuit for a high-stakes battle of revenge.

The cast also includes Ayaka Miyoshi , who gained international recognition through Netflix 's Alice in Borderland series. She plays Kaneko, the head of a company backed by a yakuza organization who takes an interest in the poker operation led by the two men.

The teaser highlights the pair's rivalry with the tagline, "The friend I trusted most became the cruelest hand." It also introduces supporting characters including Kaneko ( Ayaka Miyoshi ), an architect of the global gambling world; Joong-hwan Cho (Kyung-ho Yoon), whom Jang meets at the brink of death; and legendary gambler Dong-wook Kwak (Woo-jin Cho), who teaches Jang advanced poker skills.

The Tazza film franchise is based on the hit manhwa by Young-man Huh, and first debuted with Tazza: The High Rollers in 2006. The original film was a major box office success, drawing approximately 6.8 million admissions in South Korea and becoming one of the most influential gambling-themed films in Korean cinema. It was followed by Tazza: The Hidden Card in 2014, which attracted about 4.9 million viewers, and Tazza: One Eyed Jack in 2019, which drew around 2.2 million admissions.

Over nearly two decades, the Tazza series has established itself as a defining crime franchise in Korean cinema, known for its exploration of gambling culture, psychological mind games, and morally complex characters. Tazza: Beelzebub's Song is positioned as the finale that brings the series' overarching themes and rivalries to a close.

Source: JTBC (Yeon-kyung Cho)