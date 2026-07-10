Live-Action Happy Kanako's Killer Life Series Gets 2nd Season

2nd season debuts in September

The DMM TV streaming service announced on Friday that the live-action series of Toshiya Wakabayashi 's Happy Kanako's Killer Life ( Shiawase Kanako no Koroshiya Seikatsu ) manga will have a second season that will debut on DMM TV in September. Non and Taisuke Fujigaya reprise their roles as Kanako and Sakurai, respectively.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Tokyo Revengers ) returns to direct the second season, and is also penning the scripts alongside Ruriko Matsushima and Yūsuke Aose.

The first season of the live-action series debuted on DMM TV in February 2025.

Image via Amazon © Toshiya Wakabayashi, Seikaisha, Seven Seas Entertainment

Nishino Kanako sure hates her job, and is only too happy to snag the first new gig that comes her way. She never expected that her interview would be at an agency for contract killers…or that she'd be really, really good at bumping people off! Kanako doesn't have a ton of self-confidence, and adjusting to her new life as an assassin isn't the easiest. Will she ever earn the respect of Sakurai, her prickly but kinda hot new coworker? Find out in this dangerously funny, full-color manga!

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Wakabayashi launched the four-panel web manga on Twitter and his pixivFANBOX account, and Seikaisha has since serialized the manga on its Twi4 service. Seikaisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on May 27. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the eighth volume on July 28.

Wakabayashi's Tsuredure Children manga chronicles a series of short school romance stories in an omnibus format. Wakabayashi launched the manga online in October 2012, and then also began serializing it with new material in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2015. The manga ended in July 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub .