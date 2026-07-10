Magical Girl and Narco Wars Manga Ends on July 21

Image via Amazon ©Yū Nomiya, Merou Meiji, Shueisha

Mahō Shōjo to Mayaku Sensō

'swebsite revealed on Tuesday that writerand artist's) manga will end in its next chapter on July 21.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

"Candy," a mysterious drug whose main ingredient is just ordinary sugar, is spreading like wildfire in Tokyo. When Susui, a narcotics agent who has infiltrated the yakuza to get closer to Candy's manufacturer, finds himself in danger, a self-proclaimed "magical girl" named Riri Hoshina comes to his rescue...!

Nomiya and Meiji launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in May 2025. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2025, and will release the third volume on August 4.

Meiji's three-volume Panagia's Territory ( Jūkoku no Panagia ) manga serialized in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine from 2019 to 2021. Comikey releases the manga in English digitally.

Meiji's The Archangel of Death ( Dantō no Archange ) manga serialized on Coamix 's Comic Tatan website from March 2022 to November 2023. The MangaPlaza platform publishes the manga in English.

Nomiya recently launched a new manga with artist Fuji on June 15 on Kodansha 's Magapoke app.



Source: Shonen Jump+