Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Epilogue Novels End With 4th Volume

4th volume in epilogue series to ship on November 25

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Mushoku Tensei - Dasoku-hen

The official X/Twitter account for's MF Books light novel label announced on July 2 that the fourth and final novel volume for's) light novel series will ship on November 25.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story ( WARNING: May contain spoilers for the main Mushoku Tensei novel series ):

Rudeus Greyrat has finally emerged victorious from the showdown at Biheiril Kingdom. With his hard-fought battle over, he can finally rest easy and put his adventuring days behind him. Yeah right! The epic fight may be done, but the story of the Jobless Reincarnation cast is far from over. There's still Norn's wedding, Lucie's first day at school, hunting down marriage partners for Dohga and Isolde, and then…is that Ghislaine?! Get ready for a bounty of antics and action from the Mushoku Tensei universe as the story continues!

The novel is an epilogue to the original Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation story. Rifujin na Magonote serialized the epilogue story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from May 2015 to September 2017, after the end of the original Mushoku Tensei story. Kadokawa released the story's first print volume in June 2023, and released the third volume in June 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment released the third volume digitally in December 2025, and in print on February 24.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both Rifujin na Magonote 's original main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga, the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – A Journey of Two Lifetimes setting book and short story collection, the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Recollections short story collection, and the Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation epilogue novels.

Rifujin na Magonote

Kadokawa

initially serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from 2012 to 2015.'s MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th volume shipped in November 2022.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation debuted in January 2021, and the second part debuted in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer."

The second season aired for two cours (two quarters of a year). The first half premiered on Tokyo MX in July 2023 before airing on other networks, and the second half debuted in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III , the third season of the anime, debuted on July 5. Crunchyroll is again streaming the anime.

Source: MF Books X/Twitter account

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