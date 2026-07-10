Nao Maita's Shining! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Series that debuted in 2023 centers on elementary school girl who meets popular actor

Image via Amazon Japan ©Nao Maita, Shogakukan

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine announced on July 3 Nao Maita 's Shining! manga will end in two more chapters, not including the chapter published on July 3.

The manga centers on a very normal elementary school girl named Nene, whose door to an unimaginable fate opens after she meets the very popular actor Taki.

Maita launched the series in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine in July 2023. Shogakukan shipped the eighth compiled book volume on April 24 and will ship the ninth volume on July 24.

Maita launched the Otona wa Wakattekurenai. manga in Ciao in December 2019, and ended it with the eighth volume in April 2023.

Maita launched the Age 12 ( 12-Sai. ) manga in 2012, and ended the series in October 2019. The manga received a 20th volume that includes new stories set after the characters graduate from elementary school and move on to junior high. The manga won Best Children's Manga at the 64th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2019.

Age 12 inspired the 12-Sai: Chiccha na Mune no Tokimeki ( Age 12 : A Little Heart-Pounding) television anime in 2016, two original video anime series, and a live-action DVD special.