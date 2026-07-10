Villains Are Destined to Die Webtoon Concludes Main Story in Korea

Series launched in 2020, ended in chapter 214 on Friday

Image via Tapas Media's YouTube channel © Tapas Entertainment

The Villains Are Destined to Die webtoon, based on the web novel of the same name, concluded its main story on Kakao Page in South Korea on Friday bringing its nearly five-year serialization to an end with Chapter 214. Originally launched in 2020, the webtoon marked Chapter 214 as the conclusion of the main story, and the staff stated they plan to return for a spin-off after taking a break. The English version is currently available on Tapas , where it has been serialized through Chapter 210.

Originally adapted from a web novel by Gwon Gyeoeul, Villains Are Destined to Die is part of the popular reincarnated-villainess romantasy genre and later became one of the platform's most-read webcomics. The original novel has surpassed 1.7 million views and 145,000 likes, while the webtoon recorded 14.8 million views and 1.5 million likes.

Season 5 Part 2 of the webtoon marked the latest chapter in the series' continued global rollout in March, with Tapas positioning the title as a cornerstone of its fantasy romance catalog.

The story on Tapas reads:

This game's got me obsessed! It's like it's taken over my life... wait—HARD MODE ACTIVATED. No-no-no-no-no! It has literally taken me and thrown me into the part of Penelope Eckhart. Love is easy as the heroine, but as the hated villain, I'm trying very hard not to die… at the hands of my brothers… the prince… a fork… every possible ending is death! This world is stacked against me, but can my wits and insider game knowledge score the affection of these male characters? Or the reset button???

The franchise has also expanded into English print through Ize Press. The company is releasing the novel series in five volumes across print, eBook, and audio formats, and will release the fourth volume on September 15.

The webtoon adaptation remains one of Ize Press' best-selling titles to date, underscoring the property's strong international fanbase and ongoing momentum across formats. Ize Press will release the ninth volume on August 18.

Drawn by SUOL, the English version of the webtoon is available on Tapas.

Source: Kakao Page