Anime Expo Sets New Record of 422,000 Turnstile Attendees

Next year's event to be held on July 2-5

Image via Anime Expo's website ©Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation 2025

(SPJA), the organizer of, announced on Friday that this year's four-day event had a record turnstile attendance of more than 422,000 attendees from more than 65 countries, an increase from last year's 410,000 turnstile attendance. "Turnstile attendance" is the number of attendees on each day added together, so a person who uses a four-day pass is counted four times.

The SPJA stated this year's event had an estimated economic impact of more than US$115 million, an increase from the estimated US$110 million last year.

This year's event marked the event's 35th anniversary.

Anime Expo 2027 will again be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and will take place on July 2-5 (a Friday through Monday). The SPJA stated credentials for the event will go on sale early next year.

Anime Expo 2026 was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 2-5 (a Thursday through Sunday), and was also held in other venues such as the Crypto.com Arena, The Novo, Peacock Place, L.A. LIVE, and Figueroa Street.

A list of all the announcements and reviews from the event can be found here.



Source: Press release