Crunchyroll Reveals Cast, Staff for Same-Day English Dub of Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Hekiru Hikawa, Kodansha / Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Production Committee

revealed on Friday it will stream a same-day English dub for the television anime of's) manga starting on Saturday.

The English dub cast includes:

The English dub staff includes:

The anime will debut on July 11 on the Animazing !!! block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliate channels at 26:00 JST (effectively July 12 at 2:00 a.m. JST). The anime will then air on AT-X on July 12, and on BS NTV on July 13.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The anime's staff includes:

Masayoshi Ōishi performs the opening theme song "High Maintenance Girl" and Maaya Uchida performs the ending theme song "Very Good Encounter."

Seven Seas Entertainment announced in December it will release the manga in English in omnibus format. The first volume will ship in October 2026. The company describes the story:

Narukami Ryusei is your typical NEET. He spends his days shut in his room playing video games without a care in the world, living a lazy life. But the truth is, Ryusei used to be a powerful demon king in another world! So why not spend this new life doing whatever he wants? Except, he wasn't the only one reincarnated into this world. The hero who struck him down is here too—and she's a really cute high school girl?! Can Ryusei survive reuniting with his foe in a new world, or will he find himself fighting even in this life?

Hikawa ( Pani Poni manga creator; character designer for Concrete Revolutio anime) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in August 2021. Kodansha released the ninth volume on March 23.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)