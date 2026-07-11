News
emaqi Adds Pierrot-Man, Barefaced, 2 More Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
AI localization company Orange Inc. announced on Thursday that it will release the following manga titles in English on its e-bookstore service "emaqi" on the following dates:Title: Pierrot-Man (volumes 1-3)
Creators: Shingo Honda (story), Shinsuke Takahashi (art)
Release date: July 10
Summary: Manga artist Toraji Yamamura's serialized work “Revenge Clown” had been approved for film adaptation. Supported by his loving wife, he was celebrating the greatest night of both his professional and personal life. But this was merely the start of the nightmare about to unfold...What is the unprecedented murderous intent born from unconscious malice? Who is the mysterious and vengeful “Pierrot-Man”...?! Suspense horror master Shingo Honda teams up with supremely skilled artist Shinsuke Takahashi in their first collaboration. An unprecedented “false accusation” suspense thriller series boldly begins!!
Title: The Isekai Reincarnation Sketchbook of Hundred Burger-chan (volumes 1-3)
Creator: Hundred Burger
Release date: July 17
Summary: Hundred Burger-chan, the familiar avatar from the author's picture diary and hugely popular on social media, has been reincarnated into an isekai world! Enjoy the slapstick adventure story of Hundred Burger-chan, who got reincarnated without any skills whatsoever!
Title: Barefaced: The Man Who Left Public Security (volumes 1-3)
Creator: Hayato Komainu
Release date: July 17
Summary: The Public Security Police, an elite division composed only of hand-picked investigators. Among them, one man was feared as "the greatest in history" and "the monster": Ikaruga. Then, suddenly, he leaves Public Security behind. What does he start instead? A detective agency. What lies behind the 'monster's' true intentions...? A high-octane crime action series from a rising new talent!
Title: Beyond the Heavens
Creators: Gonta King (author), Hagin Yi (original concept)
Release date: July 31
Summary: The dying days of the Later Han. Born the grandson of a great eunuch, the boy Aman blazes through a reckless youth, his boundless genius burning bright. But the ages will remember him by another name, and an infamy all his own: Cao Cao. An extraordinary man, drawn on an epic scale. The greatest Three Kingdoms saga ever told begins here!!
Both The Isekai Reincarnation Sketchbook of Hundred Burger-chan and Barefaced: The Man Who Left Public Security will also be available on the emaqi Premium subscription service. emaqi stated it is also expanding its subscription catalogue in July with 88 additional volumes of existing manga.
emaqi launched the monthly subscription service on July 1.
Orange Inc. was founded in April 2021, and announced in July 2023 it had raised US$1.8 million. The company established its headquarters in the U.S. in March 2024.
Orange Inc. launched the app version of emaqi in May 2025.
Source: Email correspondence