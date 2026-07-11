emaqi Adds Pierrot-Man, Barefaced, 2 More Manga

AI localization company Orange Inc. announced on Thursday that it will release the following manga titles in English on its e-bookstore service " emaqi " on the following dates:

Image courtesy of emaqi

Pierrot-Man

Shingo Honda

Shinsuke Takahashi

Title:(volumes 1-3)Creators:(story),(art)Release date: July 10Summary: Manga artist Toraji Yamamura's serialized work “Revenge Clown” had been approved for film adaptation. Supported by his loving wife, he was celebrating the greatest night of both his professional and personal life. But this was merely the start of the nightmare about to unfold...What is the unprecedented murderous intent born from unconscious malice? Who is the mysterious and vengeful “”...?! Suspense horror masterteams up with supremely skilled artistin their first collaboration. An unprecedented “false accusation” suspense thriller series boldly begins!!





Image courtesy of emaqi

The Isekai Reincarnation Sketchbook of Hundred Burger-chan

Title:(volumes 1-3)Creator: Hundred BurgerRelease date: July 17Summary: Hundred Burger-chan, the familiar avatar from the author's picture diary and hugely popular on social media, has been reincarnated into an isekai world! Enjoy the slapstick adventure story of Hundred Burger-chan, who got reincarnated without any skills whatsoever!





Image courtesy of emaqi

Barefaced: The Man Who Left Public Security

Title:(volumes 1-3)Creator: Hayato KomainuRelease date: July 17Summary: The Public Security Police, an elite division composed only of hand-picked investigators. Among them, one man was feared as "the greatest in history" and "the monster": Ikaruga. Then, suddenly, he leaves Public Security behind. What does he start instead? A detective agency. What lies behind the 'monster's' true intentions...? A high-octane crime action series from a rising new talent!





Image courtesy of emaqi

Title:Creators:(author),(original concept)Release date: July 31Summary: The dying days of the Later Han. Born the grandson of a great eunuch, the boy Aman blazes through a reckless youth, his boundless genius burning bright. But the ages will remember him by another name, and an infamy all his own: Cao Cao. An extraordinary man, drawn on an epic scale. The greatest Three Kingdoms saga ever told begins here!!

Both The Isekai Reincarnation Sketchbook of Hundred Burger-chan and Barefaced: The Man Who Left Public Security will also be available on the emaqi Premium subscription service. emaqi stated it is also expanding its subscription catalogue in July with 88 additional volumes of existing manga.

emaqi launched the monthly subscription service on July 1.

Orange Inc. was founded in April 2021, and announced in July 2023 it had raised US$1.8 million. The company established its headquarters in the U.S. in March 2024.

Orange Inc. launched the app version of emaqi in May 2025.

Source: Email correspondence