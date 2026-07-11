Icheon City Government Launches AI-Generated Webtoon Contest

Submissions are open until August 14 in 3 divisions: elementary school, middle & high school, general

Image via City of Icheon's website © City of Icheon

The city of Icheon in Gyeonggi Province, Korea, announced on Tuesday it has launched an AI-generated webtoon contest centered on Seo Hui, the renowned Goryeo-era diplomat celebrated for his diplomatic achievements.

The competition invites participants to create original webtoons depicting how Seo Hui's wisdom and diplomatic insight could resolve modern-day conflicts. Submissions are open from July 8 through August 14 in three divisions: elementary school, middle and high school, and general.

Participants must submit a completed webtoon of no more than 20 panels created using generative AI. Entries must be provided as JPG or PNG files with a minimum width of 1,500 pixels and a resolution of 300 dpi. Applicants are also required to specify which generative AI program was used.

A total of 12 winners will receive the Icheon Mayor's Award along with prize money totaling 3 million won (approximately US$2,200), including a grand prize of 500,000 won (approximately US$365).

Gyeonggi Province previously hosted the Korea AI Content Awards last September, which included new awards for webtoons and music.

Source: City of Icheon press release