Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 29-July 5

While this film is certainly worth watching to anyone who loves Sword Art Online , the fact that the bar to entry is $110 feels ludicrous.

― Unanswered//Butterfly is far from the first anime to be released as a video game extra—in this case the Echoes of Aincrad Ultimate Edition. However, rather than an extra episode or OVA, Unanswered//Butterfly is a full on feature film that clocks in at just under ...