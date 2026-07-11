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Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 29-July 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rhythm Heaven Groove debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 29-July 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo July 2 393,378 393,378
2NSw Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō! Konami July 2 60,428 60,428
3NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 26,552 1,437,122
4NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Konami June 11 13,261 159,596
5NSw 2 Star Fox Nintendo June 26 10,388 52,068
6PS5 Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō! Konami July 2 8,773 8,773
7NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 6,724 1,076,649
8NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 5,976 2,985,282
9NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 5,946 47,454
10NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,027 4,233,151
11NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,775 8,452,745
12NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,662 4,553,124
13NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 2,511 73,109
14NSw 2 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Square Enix June 18 2,067 29,818
15NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,000 5,927,859
16NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 1,903 133,916
17NSw 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix June 3 1,749 41,125
18NSw R-Type Dimensions III Tozai Games July 2 1,687 1,687
19NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 1,628 6,586,691
20PS5 007 First Light H2 Interactive May 27 1,514 34,891

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 22-28
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