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Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 29-July 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rhythm Heaven Groove debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 29-July 5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|Nintendo
|July 2
|393,378
|393,378
|2
|NSw
|Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō!
|Konami
|July 2
|60,428
|60,428
|3
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|26,552
|1,437,122
|4
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|Konami
|June 11
|13,261
|159,596
|5
|NSw 2
|Star Fox
|Nintendo
|June 26
|10,388
|52,068
|6
|PS5
|Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō!
|Konami
|July 2
|8,773
|8,773
|7
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|6,724
|1,076,649
|8
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|5,976
|2,985,282
|9
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|5,946
|47,454
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,027
|4,233,151
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,775
|8,452,745
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,662
|4,553,124
|13
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|2,511
|73,109
|14
|NSw 2
|The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
|Square Enix
|June 18
|2,067
|29,818
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,000
|5,927,859
|16
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|1,903
|133,916
|17
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|June 3
|1,749
|41,125
|18
|NSw
|R-Type Dimensions III
|Tozai Games
|July 2
|1,687
|1,687
|19
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|1,628
|6,586,691
|20
|PS5
|007 First Light
|H2 Interactive
|May 27
|1,514
|34,891
Source: Famitsu