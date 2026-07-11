News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 29-July 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia debuts at #7; Draw This, Then Die! debuts at #10
A marathon re-airing of the sixth season of the Solitary Gourmet live-action series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, July 1 at 5:45 p.m. and it earned a 3.8% rating.
Detective Conan took a break this week, and did not air an episode on July 4.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 5 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|July 3 (Fri)
|23:05
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 5 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast
|Fuji TV
|July 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia (debut)
|TV Tokyo
|July 4 (Sat)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|July 5 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Draw This, Then Die! (debut)
|NTV
|July 3 (Fri)
|23:25
|29 min.
|Bluey
|NHK-E
|July 4 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 4 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)