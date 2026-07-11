Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 29-July 5

A marathon re-airing of the sixth season of the Solitary Gourmet live-action series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, July 1 at 5:45 p.m. and it earned a 3.8% rating.

Detective Conan took a break this week, and did not air an episode on July 4.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)