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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 29-July 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia debuts at #7; Draw This, Then Die! debuts at #10

A marathon re-airing of the sixth season of the Solitary Gourmet live-action series aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, July 1 at 5:45 p.m. and it earned a 3.8% rating.

Detective Conan took a break this week, and did not air an episode on July 4.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.9
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV July 3 (Fri) 23:05 30 min.
2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi July 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.5
One Piece Fuji TV July 5 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.5
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV July 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.2
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia (debut) TV Tokyo July 4 (Sat) 23:00 30 min.
2.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.0
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi July 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
1.9
Draw This, Then Die! (debut) NTV July 3 (Fri) 23:25 29 min.
1.8
Bluey NHK-E July 4 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 4 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 22-28
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