WEBTOON Launches AI Story Chat Service byUs Featuring Creator-Approved Webtoon IP

Service allows users to create original stories by interacting with characters from creator-approved IPs

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON announced on July 1 it has launched byUs, a new AI-powered story chat service that lets users create original stories by interacting with characters from creator-approved webtoon IPs.

The service allows users to become the protagonist of their own story while chatting with webtoon characters in narratives built on official, creator-approved intellectual properties. Naver WEBTOON stated the platform is designed to preserve each series' world and characters while offering fans an immersive storytelling experience.

byUs offers two types of content: Original Stories, which begin with an introduction based on the original webtoon before branching into new AI-driven conversations; and Fan Stories, where users can create and share their own scenarios featuring existing characters through a built-in user-generated content tool.

Additional features include AI-suggested replies, autoplay conversations, contextual image "Snapshots," and unlockable "Special Cuts" that become available as users deepen their relationships with characters.

The service launched with the Ctrl+Alt+Resign webtoon, with Naver WEBTOON planning to expand the lineup to additional fan-favorite series. Creator Sim-mok Woo said the platform will allow readers to enjoy the webtoon's characters and world more deeply while creating their own stories with the author's approval.

Currently, the service is available only in Korea.

Fans can read English version of Ctrl+Alt+Resign on WEBTOON.

Naver WEBTOON released an AI chatbot titled "Character Chat" in South Korea in June 2024, and reported in April 2025 that it was contributing to increased engagement with original works. The chatbot allows users to interact with webtoon characters. The service exceeded 100 million messages as of June 2025. The service then launched in Japan on LINE Manga under the localized name "Kyara Chat" in February earlier this year.