Code Geass, Gundam Wing Crossover Manga Launches

Tomofumi Ogasawara launched the previously announced official crossover manga between Code Geass and Gundam Wing , titled Shin Kidō Senki Gundam W x Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Minuet Zero ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing x Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Minuet Zero), on Kadokawa 's KadoComi platform on Friday. Kōjirō Taniguchi from Sunrise is credited with the scenario.

Image via Comic Newtype's X/Twitter © SUNRISE / PROJECT L-GEASS, Character design © 2006-2017 ST

Ogasawara previously drew the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz: Glory of the Losers and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection manga.

Bandai Namco Filmworks board director and producer Naohiro Ogata announced during the " Gundam Conference Spring 2026" livestream event in May the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing franchise is getting a "new visual project."

The franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and screened a promotional video at San Diego Comic-Con International . The Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz anime also returned to theaters in the United States in 4K resolution, and screenings started last fall.

The " Code Geass Project 'To 20th' Event" in December revealed several projects for the Code Geass franchise's 20th anniversary, including an all-new anime titled Code Geass Hoshi Oi no Aspal , the manga collaboration with Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , and the television broadcast of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture in July 2026. The franchise's 13 films also held revival screenings in Japan every first and third Tuesdays and Thursdays of the month, from January 6 until June 25.

Sources: KadoComi, Comic Newtype 's X/Twitter account

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