Darkroom Streaming Service Adds Crusher Joe, Simoun, More Anime

Image courtesy of Darkroom ©Takachiho & Studio Nue・Sunrise

Streaming service Darkroom announced on Tuesday that it has added the following anime:

The Crusher Joe film debuted in 1983. AnimEigo released the film and OVA series on DVD in 2003. Discotek released the film and OVA series on DVD in 2017 and on Blu-ray Disc in June 2020.

Darkroom added the Haré+Guu Deluxe anime with the English dub for streaming with a premium membership in May. AN Entertainment had previously licensed the television anime and Haré+Guu Deluxe in North America.

The Simoun anime ran from April to September 2006. Media Blasters released it on home video.

Darkroom is a subsidiary of distribution company Synergetic Films. The service states it is " a video streaming platform specializing in independent, foreign, arthouse, and cult classic genre benders."

Source: Press release