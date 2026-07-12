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Kiki's Delivery Service Illustrator Akiko Hayashi Dies at 81
posted on by Anita Tai
Japanese news outlet The Mainichi reported on Wednesday children's book author and illustrator Akiko Hayashi died of pneumonia on July 1 in a hospital in Nagano prefecture. She was 81.
She was known for illustrating the first novel of Eiko Kadono's children's novel Kiki's Delivery Service, which Studio Ghibli adapted into a film in 1989. She also illustrated Yoriko Tsutsui's book Miki's First Errand and Kyoko Matsuoka's There's a Hippo in My Bath!
Hayashi wrote her own picture books as well, including Good Evening Mr. Moon and Aki and the Fox.
Hayashi began her career in 1973 with the picture book Kamihihoki.
She won numerous awards during her career including the 2nd Ehon Nippon Award and the fine art prize of the Sankei Children's Book Publishing Culture Award.
Source: The Mainichi