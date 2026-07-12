Kiki's Delivery Service Illustrator Akiko Hayashi Dies at 81

Hayashi illustrated many children's books including Miki's First Errand , There's a Hippo in My Bath!

Image via Amazon Japan © Fukuinkan Shoten Publishers Inc., Akiko Hayashi, Eiko Kadono

Japanese news outlet The Mainichi reported on Wednesday children's book author and illustrator Akiko Hayashi died of pneumonia on July 1 in a hospital in Nagano prefecture. She was 81.

She was known for illustrating the first novel of Eiko Kadono 's children's novel Kiki's Delivery Service , which Studio Ghibli adapted into a film in 1989. She also illustrated Yoriko Tsutsui's book Miki's First Errand and Kyoko Matsuoka's There's a Hippo in My Bath!

Hayashi wrote her own picture books as well, including Good Evening Mr. Moon and Aki and the Fox .

Hayashi began her career in 1973 with the picture book Kamihihoki .

She won numerous awards during her career including the 2nd Ehon Nippon Award and the fine art prize of the Sankei Children's Book Publishing Culture Award.





Source: The Mainichi