Mob Psycho 100 III Anime Marks 10th Anniversary With New Short

The " Mob Psycho 100 Anime 10th Anniversary Event: Reunion" presented a new anime short at the Fukagawa Mirai Hall in Kawaguchi City , Saitama on Sunday. The short, which is streaming online with English subtitles, features Reigen, Shigeo ("Mob"), Dimple, and Tome at the Spirits and Such Consultation Office.

Yuzuru Tachikawa served as the director, writer, storyboarder, and technical director for the short. The original anime's character designer Yoshimichi Kameda served as the short's animation director and also drew an illustration to celebrate the anniversary. Kameda noted that the original members of the anime's production team reunited for this short.

Image via Mob Psycho 100 anime's website © ONE・小学館／「モブサイコ100 Ⅲ」製作委員会

The original manga creator ONE ( One-Punch Man ) launched the Mob Psycho 100 series on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday service in 2012 and later on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014. He ended the series in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2018. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga and the Mob Psycho 100: Reigen spinoff manga in English.

The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. Funimation streamed English dubs for the anime and released both series on home video. The first series aired on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block starting in October 2018.

The Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic event anime debuted in March 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Crunchyroll and Funimation later streamed the anime with a dub .

The manga has also inspired a live-action series that premiered on Netflix in Japan in January 2018 and outside Japan in May 2018.

Mob Psycho 100 III , the third anime season, premiered on October 5, 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the season worldwide excluding Asia in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it aired in Japan.