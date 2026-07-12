Netflix Adds Banana Fish Anime on August 12

Image via Banana Fish anime's website © 吉田秋生・小学館／Project BANANA FISH

announced on its website on Monday that it will add the television anime of'smanga in select regions on August 12.

The anime was previously available with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video , but left the service recently.

Amazon Prime Video 's streams of the anime previously listed "AI beta" dubs for its English and Latin American Spanish dubs in late November. ANN reached out to Aniplex regarding the dubs on November 28 but did not receive a statement. Prime Video removed the dubs in December.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block in July 2018. The anime adapted the entire manga, but took place modern day New York, instead of in the 1980s when the original manga took place. Amazon Prime Video streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles.

Viz published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Vice City: New York in the 80s... Nature made Ash Lynx beautiful; nurture made him a cold ruthless killer. A child runaway brought up as the adopted heir, hatchet man, and sex toy of "Papa" Dino Golzine, the East Coast's Corsican crime lord, Ash is now at the rebellious age of seventeen - forsaking the kingdom of power and riches held out by the devil who raised him, preferring a code he can live with among a small but loyal gang of street thugs. But his "Papa" can't simply let him go - not when the hideous secret that drove Ash's older brother mad in Vietnam has suddenly fallen into his insatiably ambitious hands. It's exactly the wrong time for Eiji Okamura, a pure-hearted young photographer from Japan, to arrive in NYC and make Ash Lynx's acquaintance... and fall with him into the bloody whirlpool of pride, greed, lust and wrath unleashed by the enigma code-named Banana Fish ...

Hiroko Utsumi ( Free! ) directed the anime at MAPPA , and Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , Mob Psycho 100 , Inuyashiki Last Hero ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akemi Hayashi ( Fruits Basket , Peacemaker , Doukyusei -Classmates- ) designed the characters. Shinichi Osawa ( Ninja Slayer From Animation ) composed the music. Akitsugu Hisagi (key animator for Kids on the Slope , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG ) was the show's "hard-boiled supervisor."

Source: Netflix