Nontan Picture Books Get New 3D CG Anime

Children's books sold over 35 million copies worldwide

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the late Sachiko Kiyono 's Nontan children's books announced on Saturday the series will receive a new 3D CG-animated work to celebrate the 50th anniversary for the franchise.

Image via Anime Hack © キヨノサチコ／偕成社

The franchise will also hold an interactive exhibit at the PLAY! MUSEUM in Tokyo as part of the anniversary celebrations from July 18-September 27.

The Nontan picture books follow the adventures of a mischievous white cat named Nontan as he explores the world around him.

The series debuted in 1976 with the Nontan Buranko Nosete (Nonten, Let Me Play on the Swing) children's book and has since expanded into animated series, CDs, video games, a musical, and other media. The books have sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Studio Pierrot adapted the books into a "musical-styled" animated series in 1992 titled Non-tan to Issho (Together with Nontan).

The series inspired the Non-tan to Issho : Obenkyо̄ Series (Together with Nontan: Study Series) OVA series in the late 1990's, and a 3D CG-animated series titled Genki Genki Non-tan debuted in 2002. The books have periodically received special episodes and new animations throughout the years.

Kiyono died from a brain tumor in 2008 at the age of 60.