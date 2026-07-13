Aguri Kurita's Midari ni Tsukasete wa Narimasen Manga Ends

Series debuted in November 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Aguri Kurita, Kadokawa

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of Aguri Kurita 's Midari ni Tsukasete wa Narimasen (Don't Get Recklessly Possessed) series on July 9. The second compiled book volume will ship in September.

The series follows unemployed "Yes Man" Yasushi Sugahara who encounters a ghost that looks identitical to the female college-student who works at his family shrine part-time.

Kurita launched the series in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in November 2024. Kadokawa shipped the first volume in July 2025.

Kurita launched the My Wife is a Little Intimidating ( Boku no Oku-san wa Chotto Kowai ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 14th volume in December 2025. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally in English.

Source: Monthly Dragon Age August issue

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.