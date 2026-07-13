Amekiri's 'Chotto Matō yo, Harutora-kun' BL Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Shinshokan 's Dear Plus label announced on Saturday Amekiri 's Chotto Matō yo, Harutora-kun (Wait a second, Harutora-kun) boys-love manga will get a live-action series on August 13. The series will air on MBS and other channels.

The series stars Masaya Sakuragi (left in photo above) as Harutora Kurobe and Tsubasa Nakagawa (right above) as Sui Kishida.

The story follows mask-wearing high schooler Sui, who becomes the target of bullying after it is revealed he is gay. When new student Harutora enters the school, Sui becomes inspired by his straightforward nature to open up and the two slowly fall in love.

Keisuke Shibata and Masayoshi Kishida are directing the series. Motoko Takahashi and Riuji Yoshizaki are writing the scripts. Kо̄ji Endо̄ is composing the music. Lawyer Mimano Kawamoto serves as LGBTQ supervisor and Momoko Nishiyama serves as intimacy coordinator.

Shinshokan shipped the manga's first volume in October 2022 and the second volume in April 2025.

Seven Seas publishes Amekiri 's Hatsukoi Note manga in English and shipped the second volume in February 2025.

Sources: Dear Plus & Cheri Plus' X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie