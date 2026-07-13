Blue Summer Haze Manga Ends in 5th Volume

launched manga in December 2023; 5th volume to ship in winter 2027

Image via Amazon © Dondon, Kodansha

The fourth compiled book volume of'smanga announced on Monday that the manga will end in its fifth volume in winter 2027. The fourth volume of the manga shipped early onon Sunday, but was released on other retail outlets on Monday.

Kodansha USA publishes the manga in English and describes its story:

Makoto's favorite childhood memories are of playing baseball with his best friend and former teammate Shuusuke, the catcher of his baseball team. When Shuusuke suddenly moves away, Makoto is left devastated, but clings to the promise of the two of them someday reuniting at Koshien Stadium. Now in high school, Makoto is the star pitcher of his high school's baseball team, and he and Hokuto, the team's catcher, are an all-star duo. But one day, Shuusuke suddenly transfers to Makoto's school, and now baseball isn't the only thing on the boys' minds under the scorching heat of the baseball diamond…

Dondon launched the manga in Kodansha 's Honey Milk in December 2023.