Colopl Announces Shironeko Project Infinity Game for 2027 Release on Switch, Switch 2

Company had announced new game for franchise in 2018

Colopl revealed on Saturday its Shironeko Project Infinity game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in 2027.

Image via Shironeko Project Inifinity's official website © COLOPL, Inc.

The game will feature characters from the Shironeko Project New World's game.

Image via Shironeko Project franchise's website © COLOPL, Inc.

Colopl had announced a new game for the franchise for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018 under the title Shironeko New Project. The company in 2019 delayed the game's initial release window from 2020 to an undetermined time period. The announcement stated that the staff decided to revise their plan for the game in order to produce a game that will better satisfy fans.

Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game launched in Japan in 2014, and launched in English with the title Rune Story in 2015. The game's English version stopped receiving updates in 2016.

The game rebranded as Shironeko Project New World's in 2021 with its 4.0 version.

The game was ranked one of the mobile games fans most want to have an anime adaptation on a survey by Famitsu App in 2018.

A television anime based on the smartphone game, titled Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle , debuted in April 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub of the series.

Sources: Shironeko Project Infinity game's website, Gamer via Hachima Kikо̄