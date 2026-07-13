Crunchyroll Streams Psyren, The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom Anime

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom

announced on Sunday during its panel at Japan Expo 2026 that it will stream the television anime of'smanga, and the anime adaptation of's) light novel series.

Crunchyroll will stream Psyren worldwide excluding Japan and China.

The anime will premiere in October.

REMOW describes the anime:

One day, high schooler Ageha Yoshina picks up a mysterious “red phone card” left behind in a public telephone booth. A few days later, his childhood friend and classmate, Sakurako Amamiya—who possessed the same card—suddenly vanishes without a trace. In search of her, Ageha finds himself drawn into the rumors surrounding a nationwide string of mysterious disappearances, said to be the work of a secret organization known only as “ Psyren .” When he accesses the group, a deadly game begins—one that will change his fate forever.

The anime will star Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya.

Other cast members include:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya.

as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya. Sōma Saitō as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life.

as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life. Yukihiro Nozuyama as Kabuto Kirisaki, a carefree troublemaker who loves money and girls.

Katsumi Ono ( Symphogear AXZ , Symphogear G , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Shin Yoshida ( Naruto Shippūden , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! GX ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akira Ōkuma ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ; Demon Lord, Retry! R ) is designing the characters. Composers include: Takashi Ōmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ), Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , I Parry Everything ), and Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ).

Image courtesy of Bushiroad Move ©壱弐参/アース・スター エンターテイメント/悠久の愚者アズリー製作委員会

Crunchyroll

The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom

will streamanime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian Subcontinent.

The series will debut in January 2027.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels' manga adaptation under the title The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure , and it describes the story:

A couple thousand years of solitude would wear down any young man—that is, anyone except Asley, an eternally youthful and eternally foolish sorcerer. After all, he has man's best friend...er, familiar, to keep him company. When his Level 100 canine companion Pochi demands that he get some fresh air for the first time in two centuries, Asley sets out to reintegrate into society and test his magic mettle. His mission? Dropping several unglamorous titles from his repertoire and restoring his good (okay, decent) name. A brand-new world and fresh adventures awaits Asley after his many years of hermitage. Perhaps he'll lend Pochi a hand to place first in the mysterious Familiar Feud. Or maybe he'll lose all vestiges of dignity and turn tail. Whichever comes first! No matter what, Asley has great evil to fight, a big world to save, and even a little growing up to do...that is, if he can endure Pochi's "friendly advice" along the way!

The anime will star Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Asley, and Yōko Hikasa as Pochi.

Keisuke Ōnishi ( The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest ) is directing the series at Studio Elle . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Dr. Stone: Science Future , Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yumiko Mizuno ( The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest ) is designing the characters. Yuri Habuka ( Maebashi Witches , Sushi and Beyond ) is composing the music at Lantis .

Additional staff members include:

Crunchyroll also announced it will stream Ellipse Animation's Dreamland animated series and Bobbypills ' Musketeer Nanako animated series. Both are French-animated series.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)