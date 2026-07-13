Enma Akiyama's Noa-senpai wa Tomodachi. Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Monday the television anime adaptation of Enma Akiyama 's Noa-senpai wa Tomodachi . ( Noa Is My Senior, and My Friend. ) manga, and revealed the anime's teaser visual and main staff members.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©あきやまえんま/集英社・のあ先輩はともだち。製作委員会

The manga's story centers on Rihito Ōtsuka — a laid-back and unbothered guy, and an employee in a game company, whose motto in life is to conserve energy — and Noa Saotome, his senior and an art director. Noa, a quintessential career woman, is deeply trusted by her superiors and admired by her juniors. But one day, Rihito accidentally discovers Noa's secret side that she strictly keeps hidden. This starts the "friends only" after-work relationship between Noa and Rihito.

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , Senpai is an Otokonoko , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ) is directing the anime at feel. , Keiichirō Ōchi ( I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class , The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yumiko Yamamoto ( Seven Senses of the Reunion , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR ) is designing the characters.

Akiyama launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2023. Shueisha will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on July 17.

Akiyama launched the Killer in Love ( Kimi ni Koisuru Satsujinki ) manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in January 2021. The manga ended in 2022. Comikey publishes the manga digitally in English.

Source: Press release

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