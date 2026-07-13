How to Grill Our Love Manga Ends

Series debuted in 2020, ends on Thursday

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA Publishing

How to Grill Our Love

Yaiteru Futari

The official X (formerly) account for's) manga confirmed on Monday that'splatform will publish the final chapter on Thursday.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Dating can be tough when you nerd out over barbecue. Kenta, a practical pitmaster, looks for a grill-friend in Chihiro, an aloof and faultless business babe…or is she? Scared of being rejected for who they really are, the two of them find comfort in food and each other…and all is well until Kenta must transfer away. With their developing relationship at steak, Chihiro proposes they tie the knot and they marry for better or wurst. Winging a long-distance marriage is one thing, but here's the rub—they barely know each other! It's a rare marriage where all the awkwardness of dating meets a sizzling passion for grilling!

Hanatsuka debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha shipped the 24th compiled book volume on June 23. Kodansha USA shipped the 21st volume on July 7.

The series inspired a live-action adaptation in July 2025.

