Kōji Miura's Blue Box Manga Ends

Series that debuted in 2021 has 10 million copies in circulation

Image via Amazon © Kōji Miura, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's 33rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box manga on Monday. The 27th volume will ship on October 2 and the 28th and final volume will ship on December 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 26th volume on July 3. The manga's vertical, full-color version launched on Shueisha 's Jump TOON manga service in December 2024.

The overall book franchise surpassed 10 million copies in circulation in May.

Viz Media published the manga's 20th volume on May 5.

The anime adaptation's first season debuted in Japan in October 2024. The first season aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year).

The anime's second season will debut on October 4 on TBS and 27 other channels. The season will also debut on Netflix in October.

The manga's first novel adaptation titled Ao no Hako Prologue (image right) shipped in Japan in December 2024. A second a novel adaptation titled Ao no Hako Interlude ( Blue Box Interlude) shipped on December 4.