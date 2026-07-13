Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express Anime Gets New Short Anime

New short titled "Milky☆Byway Spring Special: Terror on Chelovin's Day"

The official website for Yōhei Kameyama 's Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express ( Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway ) anime announced on July 3 a new short anime titled "Milky☆Byway Spring Special: Terror on Chelovin's Day" ("Milky☆Byway Spring Special: Kyōfu no Chelovin Party"). More details about the short anime will be revealed at a later date.

Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express

Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express

Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway

: Local Train to the Theater), the re-edited film for) anime, opened in Japan on February 6. It sold 109,500 tickets and earned 151,305,440 yen (about US$988,200) in its first three days.started streaming the film on June 1.

The film is a re-edited version of the anime's 12 episodes with additional new content.

A new version of the film with added scenes started screening in Japan on June 12. The film's new version is titled Rinji Zōhatsu Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki (Extra Service Milky☆Subway Local Train to the Theater and screened in MX4D, 4DX, and 2D formats.

Momoka Terasawa and Anna Nagase returned for the film as Chiharu and Makina, respectively. The anime's additional cast also reprised their roles in the film. Yōhei Kameyama once again directed, wrote, and produced the sequel, and he also handled the character designs, modeling, animation, editing, and other duties mostly himself. Bit Grooove Promotion is credited as the film's sound company.

The anime premiered in July 2025 on the Tokyo MX channel and simultaneously streamed on YouTube . The anime's dubbed versions in English, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, French, Hindi and Russian, also streamed on YouTube .

The anime's English website describes the story:

Super human Chiharu and cyborg Makina got arrested for breaking space traffic laws. They're stuck with a crew of misfits who got caught around the same time: Akane and Kanata, the super human pair; and Kurt and Max, the cyborg pals. Ryoko, the police officer, sentenced them to clean up the interplanetary train - the so-called “Milky☆Subway,” as their community service. It should've been a simple job - until the train suddenly takes off into deep space! The crew scrambles in confusion as chaos unfolds onboard! No purpose! No principle! No point!

A never-before-seen space-train spectacle, powered by nothing but pure momentum!

The anime's theme song is "Ginkagei Made Tonde Ike!" (Fly to the Galaxy!), the 1977 song by the girl group Candies .

Kameyama released the original Milky☆Highway short in 2022 as his graduation project for Kadokawa 's Vantan Game Academy CG Animator major. The English-subtitled version and the original version have 6.75 million views combined.

Mizuki Fumitsuki voiced Chiharu in the original short, while Kana Kobayashi voiced Makina.

Sources: Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express anime's website , Anime Hack

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