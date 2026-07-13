Ryūki Ōnuma, Hikari Komaru's Doggo Manga Ends

Series debuted in August 2024

Image via Amazon © Ryūki Ōnuma, Hikari Komaru, Kodansha

Ryūki Ōnuma and Hikari Komaru 's DOGGO ( INNU ) manga ended with its 74th chapter on the YanMaga Web site on Saturday. The final chapter stated both authors are currently preparing a new work.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Asakusa's a big, scary place for a little pug all on his own. Or so high school student Sally thinks when she finds the pup abandoned by the Sumida river and gives him a home and a name: Innu. But there's more to this pupper than meets the eye. He's a talking dog. A fighting dog. A no-nonsense, hard-boiled son-of-a-gun. If he knows what's good for him, he'll be a good boy and lay low, but that's gonna be hard when his new owner's the daughter of a yakuza! This doggone DOGGO 's in for a rough time in this hilarious, action-packed manga about the yakuza and the pug who joins them.

Ōnuma and Komaru launched the series in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in August 2024. The manga moved to Kodansha 's YanMaga Web platform on January 17. Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on May 1.

Source: YanMaga Web