Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Ending Theme Song, Additional Cast, October Premiere

Trailer previews ending theme song by main cast

Pony Canyon began streaming on Monday the second promotional video for Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume , the original television anime based on the Tetsudō Musume (Railway Girls) characters, and it announces the October premiere. The trailer also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Watashi Miraisen" (My Future Line) by Tetsuryo Club, comprised of the main voice actors: May Tachibana (Misaki), Mao Shōji (Kodama), Haruna Fukushima (Ushio), and Hika Tsukishiro (Usa).

The staff unveiled the second key visual:

Image via Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume anime's X/Twitter account © てつりょー！meet with 鉄道むすめ

Image via Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume anime's X/Twitter account © てつりょー！meet with 鉄道むすめ

The staff also announced additional cast members (pictured above from left to right, starting with top row):

The characters (pictured above on bottom row from left to right) Tomoka Ishiyama, Madoka Toyokawa, Wakaba Hashimoto, Tsubasa Hiraizumi, Mizuki Yakusa, and Daiya Hayami (not pictured) will also make special appearances.

Image via Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume anime's X/Twitter account ©てつりょー！meet with 鉄道むすめ

May Tachibana as Misaki Sata

as Misaki Sata Mao Shōji as Kodama Orihara

as Kodama Orihara Haruna Fukushima as Ushio Yagami

as Ushio Yagami Hika Tsukishiro as Usa Harutachi

The anime will star:

The cast also includes Fūka Izumi as Yayoi Nakano.

The original anime's story centers on four train-loving college students who are members of the Tetsudō Ryokō Dōkō-kai ("Tetsuryo" in short, or literally Railway Travel Club). They journey throughout the world where hundreds of Tetsudō Musume work.

TOMYTEC is credited for the original work in collaboration with I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level novel writer Kisetsu Morita . Misuzu Hoshino ( Laid-Back Camp episode director, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious director) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Aya Satsuki ( Solo Camping for Two , "Ippon" Again! , Too Cute Crisis ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Hisanori Hashimoto ( Laid-Back Camp season 3) is designing the characters.

The Tetsudō Musume characters "work" in railway companies and railway-related businesses all over Japan, wearing real uniforms and work clothes. As of May 2025, there are 114 Tetsudō Musume all over Japan. Tetsudō Musume launched in 2005, and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025.