The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Gets English Dub

dub

announced on Monday an Englishfor the television anime of's) light novel series. All 12 episodes for the first season will launch with the Englishon Wednesday.

The cast includes:

Additional voices include Danielle Yoshiko Phillips , Hannah Magers , Corey Pettit , Nicholas Markgraf , Zach Zeidman , Kristian Eros , Jacob Eiseman , Jack Reeder , Christopher Caz , Dustin Parsons , Alex Hom , Ezra Vervin , Reshel Mae , Emily Neves . Krystal LaPorte , Hollis Beck , Rebecca Danae , Marisa Duran , Laura Faverty , Jack Broadbent , Kimmie Britt , Hannah Magers , Naya Moreno , Kiane Chula King , Kayla Parker , SuzAnne DeCarma , Rudy Lopez , Dustin Parsons , Madeleine Broseh , Drew Breedlove , Seth Jones

The English dub staff includes:

The company also added the following series to the Crunchyroll Manga library on the same day:

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime's second season premiered on April 3 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT), and then on BS NTV . The series streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services in Japan.

The first season premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2023. The series also aired on BS NTV and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. A manga adaptation by Suzu Yūki launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Kyle Cardine)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.