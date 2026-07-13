Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Manga Resumes on August 18

Image via Amazon © Iro Aida, Square Enix, Yen Press

The official X (formerly) account for'smagazine announced on Monday that's) manga will resume in the September issue releasing on August 18.

The manga entered a hiatus in the magazine's December 2025 issue on November 18, due to Aida's medical treatment for an unspecified illness.

The series took a break in July 2025 and returned in August 2025.

Yen Press is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014. Square Enix published the manga's 25th volume in October 27. Yen Press published the 23rd volume on November 20, and will release the 24th volume on July 28.

The first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles. The anime's second season premiered on January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the new season as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The second part of the second season premiered in July 2025.

Aida launched the After-School Hanako-kun ( Hōkago Shōnen Hanako-kun ) spinoff manga in pixiv Comic in February 2018, and ended it with the 25th chapter in October 2021. Square Enix published one compiled book volume for the manga in August 2019. Yen Press published the volume in English in April 2021. A television anime adaptation of the spinoff manga premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.