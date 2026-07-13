Umihoshi Nanai's Kizuguchi to Hōtai Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2027

J.C. Staff announced on Monday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Umihoshi Nanai 's Kizuguchi to Hōtai (Wound and Bandage) manga that will debut in January 2027. The staff revealed two visuals, with the second visual being a "weak loving" version.

Normal version Image via Kizuguchi to Hōtai anime's website ©七井海星・講談社／包帯同盟

"Weak Loving" version Image via Kizuguchi to Hōtai anime's website ©七井海星・講談社／包帯同盟

The anime will air on ABC and TV Asahi 's Animazing !!! programming block, which airs late night on Saturday nights at 26:00 (effectively Sunday mornings at 2:00 a.m.).

Miyuki Ishida ( I.Cinnamoroll , director, One Punch Man season 2 and 3 episode director) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Susumu Yamakawa ( The Way of the Househusband three seasons, Murai in Love ) is writing the scripts, and Natsuki Ōyama ( Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? ) is designing the characters.

The romantic comedy centers on Riyo Washizu, the daughter of the leader of the yakuza organization that occupies the Kanto region of Japan. Gō Kiritani, a young subordinate in the organization, becomes Riyo's caretaker. He expects her to be just a docile child, but he soon learns that Riyo has a certain fetish — she loves seeing strong people when they are weak.

The manga debuted on Kodansha 's Comic Days app in August 2024. Kodansha will ship the fifth volume on July 16.