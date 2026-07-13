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Umihoshi Nanai's Kizuguchi to Hōtai Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2027
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
J.C. Staff announced on Monday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Umihoshi Nanai's Kizuguchi to Hōtai (Wound and Bandage) manga that will debut in January 2027. The staff revealed two visuals, with the second visual being a "weak loving" version.
The anime will air on ABC and TV Asahi's Animazing!!! programming block, which airs late night on Saturday nights at 26:00 (effectively Sunday mornings at 2:00 a.m.).
Miyuki Ishida (I.Cinnamoroll, director, One Punch Man season 2 and 3 episode director) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Susumu Yamakawa (The Way of the Househusband three seasons, Murai in Love) is writing the scripts, and Natsuki Ōyama (Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?) is designing the characters.
The romantic comedy centers on Riyo Washizu, the daughter of the leader of the yakuza organization that occupies the Kanto region of Japan. Gō Kiritani, a young subordinate in the organization, becomes Riyo's caretaker. He expects her to be just a docile child, but he soon learns that Riyo has a certain fetish — she loves seeing strong people when they are weak.
The manga debuted on Kodansha's Comic Days app in August 2024. Kodansha will ship the fifth volume on July 16.
Sources: Kizuguchi to Hōtai anime's website, Comic Natalie
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