After God Manga Takes Break

Series debuted in 2021

Image via Amazon © Viz Media LLC

Sumi Eno announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that the After God manga will take a break following the early access release of chapters 106-107.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Japan has been invaded by Gods, leaving giant Danger Zones where once were cityscapes. While patrolling the area, Anti-God researcher Tokinaga discovers Kamikura Waka looking forlornly through the protective fence. In her eyes, he spots something deep and dangerous. Something capable of changing the world...

Eno launched the series on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday platform and Shogakukan 's Manga ONE platform in August 2021. Shogakukan shipped the 10th compiled book volume on November 19.

Comikey licensed the series for simulpublication in English in February 2022. Viz Media began publishing the series in print in February 2024. Viz shipped the ninth volume on March 17.