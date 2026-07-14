Chiho Saitō's VS Lupin Manga Ends

Image via Amazon ©Chiho Saitō, Shogakukan

The summer issue of Shogakukan 's Zōkan Flowers magazine published the final chapter of Chiho Saitō 's VS Lupin manga on Tuesday.

The manga, based on the original thief Arsène Lupin by French novelist Maurice Leblanc , launched in the inaugural issue of Zōkan Flowers in 2012. The manga follows the world-famous gentleman thief on his exploits in Paris during the beginning of the 20th century. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2014, and the seventh volume in 2023.

Saitō launched the ongoing Hi no Tsugai ( Lovers in Scarlet ) manga in Shogakukan 's Flowers magazine in June 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on July 9.

Saitō launched the Kaguyaden (Bright Night Legend) manga in Flowers in April 2018, and ended in January 2024.

Saitō's Torikae Baya manga ran in Monthly Flowers from July 2012 to November 2017.

Be-PaPas — a group of industry professionals including Saitō, Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Star Driver ), Shinya Hasegawa ( Golden Time , Taboo Tattoo ), Kunihiko Ikuhara ( Sailor Moon , Yuri Kuma Arashi ), and Yūichirō Oguro ( Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Movie ) — developed the Revolutionary Girl Utena manga and anime at the same time. Saito's manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine beginning in 1996, and Shogakukan published the series in five compiled book volumes. Viz Media licensed and sold the manga in North America, and released a collector's edition.

The three one-shot chapters of the manga were compiled into the Shōjo Kakumei Utena: After the Revolution volume, which shipped in Japan in May 2018.