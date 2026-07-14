Flaming Dodgeball Girl Danko Anime Casts Noriko Hidaka, Misato Fukuen

Hidaka plays Danko's mother Misato, Fukuen plays Danko's grandmother Haruka

The second episode of Flaming Dodgeball Girl Danko , the television anime of Tetsuhiro Koshita 's Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko manga, revealed two new cast members for the anime on Monday. The new cast members include:

Noriko Hidaka as Misato Ichigeki, the mother of Danko Ichigeki

Image via Flaming Dodgeball Girl Danko anime's website ©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

Misato Fukuen as Haruka Ichigeki, the grandmother of Danko Ichigeki

Image via Flaming Dodgeball Girl Danko anime's website ©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

Noriko Hidaka , who voiced Danpei Ichigeki in the earlier Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei anime , is also reprising the role of Danpei in the new anime's scenes set in the past, as well as narrating this sequel anime.

While the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei dodgeball manga centered on Danpei, the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel centers on Danpei's daughter Danko and her struggle to create the strongest dodgeball team in the Reiwa era.

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Ikehata (two Dark Gathering seasons, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is directing the anime at CUE . Kazuho Hyōdō ( 365 Days to the Wedding , three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is in charge of series scripts, and Narihito Sekikawa ( TsumaSho , Halo Legends OAV ) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Girl group Momoiro Clover Z performs the opening theme song "Kaishin no Ichigeki" (A Masterful Play), and voice acting idol unit i☆Ris performs the ending theme song "Welcome to Azatosa World."

The anime premiered in Japan on July 6.

Koshita serialized the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei (for which Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko is a sequel) in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. The manga has 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series from Animation 21 that aired from 1991 to 1992 for 47 episodes.

Koshita launched the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in November 2022. Shogakukan published the sixth compiled book volume in August 2025.

Source: Flaming Dodgeball Girl Danko anime's website via Ota-Suke