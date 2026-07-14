From Far Away TV Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast & Staff Members, October 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime anime of Kyouko Hikawa 's From Far Away ( Kanata Kara ) shōjo manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's teaser promotional video, a new visual, main cast and staff members, and its October 4 debut.

The anime will star (Note: Some character names are spelled differently from the manga's English publication by Viz Media ):

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Noriko Tachiki

Kentarō Kumagai as Isaac Kia Taj

Yūichirō Umehara as Rachev

Eiji Takeuchi as Kaemos Lee Goda

Previously announced director Noriyuki Abe (Bleach, Flame of Recca , GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Rika Takasugi ( Ōoku: The Inner Chambers , Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii ) is in charge of series scripts, Eiji Abiko ( Mr. Osomatsu seasons 3 & 4, Even a Replica Can Fall in Love ) is designing the characters, and Takeshi Hama ( Champignon Witch , Idol Time PriPara ) is composing the music.

The anime will debut on the Tokyo MX channel on October 4 at 24:00 JST (effectively October 5 at 12 midnight JST), then on October 10 on ABC TV, and on October 13 on WOWOW .

Viz Media

On her way home from school one day, Noriko is unexpectedly plunged into a strange and extraordinary fantasy world. Her troubles compound exponentially when she is rescued and befriended by a handsome young man by the name of Izark.



He may be brave and courageous, but inside Izark lurks the darkest evil imaginable. And according to an ancient prophecy, Noriko possesses the power to unleash that evil. Now, inexorably bound together, these two unlikely allies must navigate a world both wondrous and hostile.

publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

The manga ran in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine from 1991 to 2002. Hakusensha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in 2003. Hakusensha released the manga's Bunko edition in seven volumes from 2004-2005.