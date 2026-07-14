Harukana Receive's Nyoijizai Launches New Manga

Manga author Nyoijizai launched a new manga titled Shinkon Dakedo Captain no Kanojo to wa Mada Yarenai ( I'm newly married, but I still can't have sex with the captain's girlfriend ) on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine last Saturday.

Image via Kadocomi website ©Nyoijizai, Kadokawa

The manga centers on newlywed couple Yūto and Asuka. Asuka, a professional volleyball player and the ace player of her team, is known as the "Ice Empress" for her cool and stoic personality in court. But at home, she is just a wife who has a strong sex drive and always wants attention from her husband. Asuka has just recently been promoted as team captain. She and Yūto make an arrangement that they will not have sex until the volleyball tournament is over, lest she gets pregnant and ruins her volleyball career's good momentum. The deprivation motivates Asuka to play better and win the tournament.

Image via Amazon © Nyoijizai, Kodansha

Nyoijizai

launched themanga about beach volleyball in'smagazine in August 2015. The series ended in September 2020. The 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in October 2020.published the manga's final volume in English in April 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nyoijizai recently ended the Cinderella Athletes manga on February 3. The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app and website in April 2025. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final volume on April 8.

Nyoijizai launched the Silver Pole Flowers manga on Comic Days in August 2020. The manga ended in June 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in July 2021.

Nyoijizai launched the Succubus-ka no Majime na Pure-san (Serious Pure-san from the Succubus Department) manga on Comic Days in January 2023. The manga ended in October 2023, and Kodansha published its third and final volume in December 2023.

Nyoijizai launched the RePAIR: Kono Sekai wa Jizoku Kanōdesu ka? ( RePAIR: Is This World Sustainable? ) manga on Kodansha 's Morning two online magazine in September 2022, and ended it in December 2023.

Source: Dra Dra Sharp# on KadoComi website

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