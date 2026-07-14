ippatu's Tsugumi Project Manga Gets TV Anime

Postapocalyptic action manga serialized in Japan from 2021-2023

A teaser website opened on Tuesday to announce the television anime adaptation of ippatu 's Tsugumi Project ( Tora Tsugumi ) manga, and revealed a teaser promotional video and teaser visual.

Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga and describes the story:

In the far future, a soldier named Leon is taken from his family on a trumped-up charge and dropped into a suicide mission: Recover a dangerous weapon from a deadly place — a place ruled by huge, irradiated, mutated monsters — a place once known, 200 years ago, as Japan. He and his teammates aren't expected to survive this place. One of the scant pieces of information they have is the weapon's name: Tsugumi.

Japanese artist ippatu drew the manga, and French publishser Ki-oon began releasing it as an original manga in France in 2019. Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine began serializing the manga in Japan in January 2021. The manga ended in September 2023, and got an epilogue chapter.

Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing released the final volume in September 2025, and it shipped in France in February 2024.